Family of Vanessa Ceja-Ramirez demands justice at vigil four months following her murder

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. — The family of Vanessa Ceja-Ramirez demanded justice for the murdered 22-year-old four months following her disappearance and eventual murder.

Vanessa had left her mother who had just finished jogging the three-mile path in the Midlothian Meadows Forest Preserve near 153rd Street and Pulaski Road.

Four months later, her family and loved ones returned to the scene of the crime for Saturday’s vigil, asking anyone who may have information regarding her murder to come forward.

“Vanessa was a beautiful person. She enjoyed life. She loved going to the store, restaurants, visiting family,” Vanessa’s relative Carolina Abrams said.

There is currently a $15,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in connection with Vanessa’s murder.