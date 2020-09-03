Family of Uber driver shot in Brighton Park drive-by speaks out

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — Just over three weeks after he was shot while driving an Uber on the Southwest Side, 56-year-old Tim Rohr is still recovering in the hospital.

Rohr was driving through the Brighton Park neighborhood during the early morning hours of August 12 when police say three offenders wearing black hoodies fired at his car from a white Acura SUV.

“I guess he had dropped off an UberEats delivery and was driving down the street, he came upon a cell phone store and saw figures inside,” his wife Lori Rohr said. “I think people shot him from the store and getaway car.”

Afterwards, she said a witness called 911 and police responded to the scene at 39th Street and south Archer Avenue. Tim was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

“The bullet entered through his back, went through his left lung, up through his neck, hit his sinus and is lodged in his brain,” Lori Rohr said. “He has permanent loss of vision in his right eye.”

Tim Rohr had been an Uber driver for about four years, and Lori said she did often worry about his safety. As he recovers, she says she’s still in shock after getting that initial phone call.

“It doesn’t seem real to me; nothing seems real to me right now,” she said.

Doctors said it was too dangerous to remove the bullet, and he was discharged on August 27. But he quickly started leaking cerebral spinal fluid from his nose, and was admitted to Advocate Lutheran General, where he is now awaiting surgery to repair the damage to his sinus cavity.

“He’s going to be hospitalized at least a month with two major surgeries, so then down the road: months of PT, follow up visits; we don’t know what that will add up to,” Rohr said.

While it has been difficult, Lori Rohr said there have been reasons to hope.

A family friend set up a GoFundMe page, and it has already raised more than $19,000 of its $50,000 goal.

“This event has made me see the worst in humanity, but also the best in humanity; I’m very touched by the outpouring of support and generosity, truly,” Rohr said.

Chicago police said no one is in custody for the shooting.