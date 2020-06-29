Family of teen hit by Chicago squad car files lawsuit

CHICAGO — The family of a Roseland teenager run over by a squad car is suing the City of Chicago. According to her attorney, the 15-year-old girl has a number of life altering injuries.

Videos shows a squad vehicle running over 15-year-old Astarte Washington. The teen was ordered by police to get on the ground just before the incident happened.

Astarte and her brother got caught up in a protest that turned into looting on 111th and South Michigan last month. They say the two weren’t apart of the protest and were just trying to get home when police ordered everyone to the ground — but only Astarte complied.

The video captures an officer jumping out of his squad car, apparently not putting it in park, and the squad vehicle rolled back.

Last year, Astarte was voted “Most Athletic” in her class and was a star on her basketball team. She got A’s and B’s in school, and her mother said she was the student council president. Her dream was to play in the WNBA.

WGN has reached out to the city for comment, as well as a police department’s spokesperson, but has not yet heard back.

