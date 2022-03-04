Family of slain South Side man gather to raise awareness of his killing

CHICAGO — Friends and family of 41-year-old Diego Damis, some who flew from Italy, gathered on the city’s South Side Friday night to remember his life and to walk the same walk Damis took on the last night of his life, hoping to raise awareness of his killing.

“There is no need to kill a person this way and especially this way. He was a gentle person, a kind person,” Damis’ sister Laura said.

One week ago, Damis was robbed and stabbed to death while walking home from work in the 4900 block of South Greenwood Avenue, around a mile away from the bar he worked at as a bartender.

“It’s so hard for me as a mom, he was taken so fast. He loved Chicago,” Damis’ mother Rosa Bejar said.

Damis moved to the United States from Italy in 2015 and loved playing the saxophone and chess, and had a passion for painting.

His family encourages any potential witnesses to come forward.

“We just don’t understand who did this to him and how you could do this to somebody, because you’re not human, you’re an animal. You deserve to be behind bars and that’s what we want, is to find justice for him,” Damis’ sister Claudia D’Amico said.