Family of shooting victim rallies for closure nearly one year later

CHICAGO — Nearly a year after Frank Aguilar was killed in a drive-by shooting in Little Village, his family is putting pressure on authorities to close the case.

Aguilar was killed in a drive-by shooting on November 12, 2019, where he was hit with gunfire while walking to visit his mother following an earlier shift at Misericordia, where he worked with disabled children. Police said members of the Latin Kings opened fire on Aguilar in an unprovoked attack.

Four days after the shooting, police arrested the “get-away driver” of the incident, 19-year-old Armando Lopez. Lopez was charged with first-degree murder, but the actual shooter remains at-large, and the Aguilar family wants answers.

“He was a good person and he was well loved by everyone and he didn’t deserve this. No innocent life deserves to be taken unjustly,” Aguilar’s sister Sharee Rangel said.

Friends and family of Frank Aguilar rallied at the corner of West 32nd Street and South Hamlin Avenue, where the murder took place.

In the nearly 11 months since Aguilar was killed, his family said the case has been stagnant, and it’s made it difficult for them to find closure.

“We don’t want to be stonewalled anymore, we want justice and we want movement in this case,” community activist Raul Montes said.

As the family seeks closure, Aguilar’s fiancée Lindsey Owens said no matter what happens in the criminal justice system, it won’t bring back Aguilar or ease the pain.

“It’s like walking around with a gaping black hole in your chest,” Owens said.

The family’s focus is to finish the criminal case so they can begin to heal.

“We just want justice for him to find out who shot him. We need this case not to be forgotten,” Sharee Rangel said.

Armando Lopez was ordered to be held without bond in the Cook County Jail last year. Lopez is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow.