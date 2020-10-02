Family of security guard shot, killed by Midlothian police seeks justice after CCSAO drops case

ROBBINS, Ill. – The family of a south suburban security guard who was shot and killed by Midlothian police after subduing a mass shooter is still hoping for justice.

It’s been nearly two years since Jemel Roberson was killed after stopping a mass shooter inside Manny’s Blue Room Bar in Robbins. Now, family is hoping the governor steps in after family said Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx told the family she’s not going to prosecute the case due to not having “a complete file.”

Roberson was killed after Midlothian officer Ian Covey fired shots while responding to an active shooter call at the bar.

Witnesses said Roberson has a vest that had “security” on it as he pinned the shooter to the ground.

“I feel there is enough evidence in our file alone, which we turned over to Kim Foxx, to support probable cause finding that Ian Covey murdered Jamel Roberson or committed some sort of crime along the homicide spectrum,” said family attorney Lee Merritt.

The family is devastated after they received the call from Foxx on Thursday.

“My reaction and response is frustration and confusion as to where does the family goes for justice form here,” Merritt said. “We know Jemel Roberson was shot in his back doing his job.”

In the months after his death, the Roberson family traveled to the White House to speak to President Trump about the case. They also joined the families of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd to speak out against police brutality.

Now, the family plans to ask Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois attorney general to step in.