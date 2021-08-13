Family of National Guardsman fatally shot over Fourth of July weekend seeking justice

CHICAGO — The family of a National Guardsman killed over the Fourth of July weekend in Chicago is not only grieving, but upset the Cook County state’s attorney’s office declined to press charges in the case.

Community Activist Andrew Holmes, the Chicago Latino Caucus and family members gathered outside the Cook County office building Friday morning demanding justice.

Chrys Carvajal, 19, was home visiting when he was shot over the Fourth of July weekend. His family says he was at a party near Beldin and Lockwood and had gone to his car, when someone drove by and opened fire.

Police confirm they did have someone in custody, but was released without being charged.

Holmes says Carvajal’s family has worked hard to help detectives gather information about the shooting and offered a reward.

Holmes says witnesses did come forward, and he believes Chicago detectives were able to build a strong case that included video.

“It’s a slap in the face that they are getting rejected, especially when you have a strong case. There was witnesses in this case that came forward, there was video in the case. There were witnesses who pointed this individual out and this case was still rejected,” Holmes said.

Read more Chicago news headlines here.

Ald. Gilbert Villegas says he plans on writing a letter to Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durban to see if federal charges can be pursued.

WGN has attempted to contact State’s Attorney’s Kim Foxx’s office for information in this case, but have not yet heard back.

Carvajal was just days away from turning 20.