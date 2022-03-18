CHICAGO — Nearly a year after a mother of three was killed in a hit-and-run, her family is calling the investigation a political cover-up. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said that could not be further from the truth.

Tiffany Borre was 40 years old when she died last year, and her family remains without closure in the aftermath of her death.

“I just miss her, I don’t even know how to go about my day to day anymore. I go to work and I come home and I think maybe today is the day we get justice,” Borre’s twin brother Sean Borre said.

On March 19, 2021, Borre was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Leyden Township near the intersection of Mannheim Road and Nevada Avenue. The crash was caught on surveillance video, leading police to a license plate number.

Police impounded the car and then tested it for DNA.

“Although the registered owners of the vehicle are known, no charges have ever been brought for the hit-and-run death of Tiffany Borre,” family attorney Stephanie White said.

At the time, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said there was not enough evidence to press charges. The Sheriff’s Office said it sympathizes with the family.

“The Cook County Sheriff’s Office conducted a complete and thorough criminal investigation into the hit and run incident that led to tragic death of Tiffany Borre. After this investigation, which included the collection of surveillance video, DNA analysis, and other evidence, Police Detectives brought charges against the person they believed was the driver of the vehicle at the time of the incident. The State’s Attorney’s Office declined to approved charges against that person. The Sheriff’s Office did not destroy, nor is aware of the destruction of any relevant evidence in this case, including video captured on body worn or surveillance cameras or witness statements. The Office sympathizes with the family for the tragedy they have experienced and, through their attorney, has provided the family with numerous videos, witness statements, and reports pursuant to their FOIA requests. Any allegations that Sheriff’s Police did not do everything within their authority to aid the victim or investigate and secure charges in this horrific crime are false.“

The Borre family believes the mother of the man who hit her is politically connected, leading the case to go nowhere despite what they see as overwhelming evidence.

A statement offered by the law office of Stephanie White said the following:

“The evidence produced from the County suggests that the sheriff’s officer was sitting in his squad car, and that he positioned his vehicle at an angle facing Tiffany with a view of the impact. It appears that he is covering his body cam as well. After Tiffany was hit, you see the grey four door sedan that the officer calls in as a hit and run with the vehicle’s description, drive past him. The video shows the officer makes a normal right hand turn out of the gas station without lights and siren activated and drives in the opposite direction of where the hit and run vehicle fled.

Additional video suggests that the officer drives by Tiffany’s body in the opposite lane of travel, after at least one vehicle drove by Tiffany’s body in the street. He does eventually come back to the scene. It appears that he gives conflicting versions of his knowledge of the incident. It does not appear on video that he admits to witnessing the incident even though he is the one who called in a hit and run and provided the vehicle’s description. He instead tells his colleague that he heard what sounded like a box as well as another version.

As for rendering aide, he pulled Tiffany’s jacket off over her head and neck as she is laying face down in the street. I am unaware of any CPR training or first aide training that would suggest it is okay to pull a victim’s coat over her head and neck if in fact there was a concern for a neck injury.”