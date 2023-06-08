CHICAGO — The family of a missing mother of two from Roseland confirms she has been found dead.

The family released a statement verifying a body found Tuesday was that of 39-year-old Rena Baker:

We are deeply saddened to confirm that our beloved Rena has passed away. Rena was a beautiful, warm, loving individual who touched everyone she interacted with. Her absence leaves an incredible void in the lives of her children, as well as our family and friends. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to every individual and organization that helped in the search for Rena, your prayers and words of encouragement supported us through this difficult time. At this time, we kindly request that our wish for privacy be respected as we navigate this tragic loss. Again, we extend our deepest thanks for the compassion and understanding of everyone involved and for the continued respect for our privacy moving forward.

On June 6, police responded to the 9400 block of South LaSalle St. and found the body in the driver’s seat of an abandoned vehicle.

The car matched the description and license plate of Baker’s automobile. Baker’s family had reported her missing after she failed to pick her son up from school and later missed her daughter’s 8th-grade graduation.

No word yet on the cause of death.