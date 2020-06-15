Family of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez calls for year of kindness to remember slain mother, infant son

CHICAGO — On the anniversary of the death of an infant who was cut from his mother’s womb last spring, the family of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez is asking people to do random acts of kindness to honor their loss.

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was nine months pregnant when she thought she was picking up a stroller and baby clothes from a kind family last April, but was attacked as part of a plot to steal her child instead.

The boy who was cut from her womb would die a few months later, leaving his father and young brother to wonder how something so terrible could happen.

“The message is that we continue to seek justice for Mareln Ochoa-Lopez in your name God, in your time God,” family spokesperson Julie Contreras said.

The child’s father Jovany Lopez has only spoken out a few times since the tragedy. He thanked the public for continued support and prayers Sunday.

“Today after one year that my son passed away, today we’re here with other people joining us to do an act of kindness,” Lopez said.

The family’s advocates said Sunday the case was handled poorly from the beginning. They say police didn’t use translators, for example, and the Hispanic community had to do a lot of its own digging, fearing police weren’t taking the case seriously when Marlen was still missing.

While they are still hoping for changes within the system, family members hope to channel a year of grief into inspiring a year of kindness.

“When Jovany asked for an act of kindness out of the suffering that he has, the deaths of his wife and his baby, what I can hope is that something good comes of it and that sacrifice causes something,” attorney Frank Avila said.

Lawyers say they plan to file a lawsuit this week against Advocate Christ Hospital for negligence. They think hospital workers should have alerted authorities when the baby was rushed to the hospital by someone who had clearly not given birth to it.