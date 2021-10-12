Family of man shot, killed by CPD during domestic incident demand bodycam footage

CHICAGO — The family of a Chicago man killed by police last week during a domestic incident is demanding answers.

On the morning of Monday, Oct. 4, officers responded to a home in the 7700 block of South Carpenter Avenue on the report of a domestic disturbance.

At the scene, officers ascended to the second-floor apartment where police then observed a domestic altercation between a man and a woman.

Michael Craig, 61, was shot and killed by Chicago police during the incident. The family’s attorney said he may have been holding a knife, but most likely managed to take it away from his wife — who has a history of domestic abuse.

“He was great to everyone, he loved his wife very much, he wanted to help her,” family said. “He reached out as much as he could, called out for help — and his answers wasn’t heard.”

As COPA continues its investigation, the family is demanding that bodycam footage of the shooting be released. Court records, obtained by WGN Investigates, show the woman was charged in 2016 with attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Family said Craig was the victim in that incident and demand Chicago police release bodycam footage of the shooting.

“He got out then got back together,” his son said. “He wanted to keep our family together.”

The officer involved was placed on routine administrative duty, pending the outcome of the investigation.