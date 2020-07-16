Family of man killed when unmarked Chicago police car struck his motorbike sues city

CHICAGO — The family of a man killed when an unmarked Chicago police car struck his motorbike is now suing the city.

Mario Winters was killed after a Chicago police car struck him as he rode his motorized scooter near 118th and Halsted streets. His family and attorneys said his death could have been prevented.

Police sources said the officers in the car were responded to a call for service. Because it was a tactical unit there is no dashcam video.

Winters’ family is suing the Chicago Police Department. Family attorney Andrew Stroth said Winters’ death was preventable and those officers acted recklessly

Winters left behind five children, including a 1-year-old girl.

The three officers involved sustained minor injuries. The city is not commenting on the pending litigation.