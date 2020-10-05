Family of Chicago hit-and-run victim seeks justice

CHICAGO — A Schiller Park family is pleading for the person who struck their loved one with their vehicle and fled the scene to come forward.

46-year-old Kevin Ballog remains in the hospital following an incident nearly two weeks ago where Ballog was struck by a car on Belmont Avenue.

“I have not slept. I’m a wreck, I’m not myself,” Ballog’s mother Crystal Horvath said.

Ballog sustained serious injuries from the incident, including severe head trauma. The hit-and-run occurred on September 23 when someone struck Ballog near the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Cumberland Avenue.

A paramedic who was at the scene shortly thereafter said she believes Ballog was in the middle of the street when he was hit, and was left for dead in the middle of the road. The paramedic stayed at the scene until Ballog was loaded onto an ambulance.

“How do you leave somebody? I couldn’t do that if I saw somebody,” Horvath said.

Ballog’s family is hoping that the driver simply comes forward.

“I would appreciate if the person would come forward. Stop being a coward,” Horvath said.

Police are currently investigating the incident.