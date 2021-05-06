Family of Darren Green Jr. want state trooper charged with murder

HARVEY, Ill. — The family of a man shot and killed by Illinois State Police last fall have already filed a lawsuit, now they want the trooper charged with murder.

Darren Green, Jr.’s family will hold a press conference Thursday. They say the trooper shot Green intentionally during a traffic stop and they want him charged.

No body camera video is available of the Oct. 7 shooting, but dashcam video is.

State police say just prior to the shot being fired, Green tried to move into the drivers seat — that’s when the officer noticed the gun in his waistband.

Related Content Police: Man killed during traffic stop in Harvey during struggle over gun

State police say it was Green’s own gun that went off, and fatally struck him in the head. His family disputed that state police’s version of what happened, and have filed a lawsuit.

The incident happened in Harvey when state police pulled over the vehicle Green was in with three others, including an 8-year-old girl – because they didn’t have their headlights on.

The girl barely got out of the vehicle before it slammed into a bus stop. State police say no troopers were hurt and no troopers fired their weapons.

Police say Green did not have a valid FOID card for the gun.

A press conference is scheduled around 10 a.m. Thursday.