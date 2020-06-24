Family of Chicago cop killed in fiery crash accuses city, CPD of cover-up

CHICAGO — The family of a Chicago police officer killed in a fiery crash has accused the city and the Chicago Police Department of a cover-up. They said events leading to his death don’t add up.

On June 27, 2017, Officer Taylor Clark died in a car crash. Video shows Clark being followed and then chased by undercover officers. It was minutes after his shift ended. The officers didn’t put their lights and sirens on until blocks after the chase began. Clark didn’t stop.

Blaze Taylor, Clark’s cousin said there was no reason for him to stop for police, because he was an officer himself. He said the investigation into his death has been taken too lightly.

During the chase, Clark ran a red light at Roosevelt Road and Kostner Avenue in North Lawndale and spun out of control hitting another car driven by Chequita Adams. Both Clark and Adams died.

A city spokesperson referred WGN to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. Months after the incident, COPA recommended the pursuing officer, Jamie Jawor, be fired. Then CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson disagreed. Now the independent Chicago Police Board will hear the case once Jawor is charged with violating police department policy. COPA said she drove in excess of the speed limit and failed to drive with due regard to the public’s safety.

“I pray with the new mayor and police superintendent will look into this case and other cases that have been swept under the rug,” Blaze Taylor said.

Blaze Taylor has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city. The city already settled with Adams’ family. Taylor said he’s hoping his lawsuit will shed more light on what happened that early morning in June.

CPD also referred WGN to the police board. Currently, the city’s law department will decide what to charge Jawor with and then the police board will hear the case. There is no timeline for that yet.