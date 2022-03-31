CHICAGO — The family of a Chicago area Marine who was killed in Boston nearly two weeks ago held a news conference Thursday.

Visitation for Sgt. Daniel Martinez is set for Friday at the family-owned Martinez Funeral Home on 63rd Street in Chicago’s Clearing neighborhood.

The 23-year-old’s family is demanding answers about what exactly happened to Martinez, who was killed outside a bar in Boston over St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Only months removed from the Marine Corps as a sergeant, the Marine was visiting a friend when he was stabbed outside a popular bar.

Massachusetts prosecutors say Martinez was celebrating St. Patrick’s Day when he got into a verbal altercation with a bouncer upon being denied entry.

Authorities allege that video shows the bouncer following Martinez and then stabbing him only to return to the bar, clean his hands, turn his bloody shirt inside out, and then use the rear exit to flee.

Alvaro Omar Larrama, 38, is charged with Martinez’s death.