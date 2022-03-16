CHICAGO — The family of a man shot and killed by a Chicago police officer led demonstrations through downtown Chicago Wednesday night.

Protests come as police accountability activists say they are enraged by State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s decision not to charge officers involved in two separate fatal shootings.

While the demonstrations were the second of the day, the messages aimed at Foxx remain the same: activists want her to reverse to decisions.

“Say his name, Anthony Alvarez,” demonstrators shouted as they marched down North Dearborn Street from Federal Plaza.

Roxana Figueroa, Alvarez’s cousin, explained why she spoke out in protest.

“Although we are devastated, we are not defeated,” she said. “We will not stop and we will continue being at every protest, every march and I need all of us to stay united to become Anthony’s voice, Adam Toledo’s voice, Laquan McDonald’s voice because they are not here with us anymore.”

Anthony Alvarez, 22, was shot during a foot chase in Portage Park by CPD officer Evan Solano. Body camera footage shows Alvarez with a weapon while being chased by two officers. Solano fired the fatal shots.

“The evidence in this case is insufficient to support criminal charges against police officer Evan Solano,” Foxx said Tuesday.

Foxx criticized Solano for instigating the chase, saying there was no reason for Alvarez to be stopped by police in the first place.

“When you create the conditions for something, you are responsible for its outcome,” Shabbir Rizvi of Party for Socialism and Liberation said.

Foxx also announced Tuesday that Chicago police officer Eric Stillman, who shot and killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo during a foot chase down a Little Village alley, acted within the law.

“Police officers are often forced to make split-second decisions,” Foxx said.

Police accountability activist Eric Russell said the decisions amounted to betraying the people who elected her.

“She absolutely insulted our community,” Russell said.

The Little Village Community Council president says the neighborhood will continue to pressure the state’s attorney to change her mind through continued protest, and if that doesn’t work, through the ballot box.

“She needs to redact her decision and press charges,” Enriquez said.

The police union lawyer for the two officers applauded the decision, saying the cops have a right to defend themselves.

The families said they would continue to fight for justice. Toledo’s family has also filed a civil suit.