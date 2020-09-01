Family member in custody after couple in 60s stabbed to death in Markham

MARKHAM, Ill. — A person was taken into custody in connection to the fatal stabbing of two people in south suburban Markham.

A husband and his ex-wife, both in their 60s, were found stabbed to death inside their home on Sawyer Avenue near 166th Street on Monday. Police found the couple after conducting a wellness check.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the couple as Gabriel Tyson, 66, and Carmella Tyson, 65.

Police Chief Terry White said when officers looked through the home, they discovered a young man in the back bedroom with the door closed. He said the young man had knives surrounding him and he was sitting in a seat but he complied. The chief said there were bloody knives throughout the house.

Relatives said the suspect is the grandson of the two people who were stabbed.

Family said Gabriel Tyson was a longtime CTA bus driver. They said he was a gentle giant who loved to eat barbecue and loved his family.

The motive for the attack is unclear.

“I can tell you in 30 years of service this is one of the most horrific things I’ve seen,” White said. “To be attacked so viciously — this is something I am going to remember for a very long time.”

Fran Jurek lived across the street from Gabriel Tyson for 27 years…

“They were very nice people I cannot believe something like this could happen,” Fran Jurek, a neighbor, said. “And if a family member did do this — how could you do this to a grandparent?”

Charges are pending and the suspect’s name has not yet been released.