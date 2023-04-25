CHICAGO — Family is looking for a missing 30-year-old man last seen Sunday night near Midway.

Jonathen “Johnny” Cruz, 30, was last seen at his home near 55th and Kenneth at around 8:45 p.m.

He has autism and schizophrenia and family said he had an episode at home and disappeared.

Cruz is known to frequent Jewel Osco near 55th and Pulaski, but family has not located him there at this time.

Johnny Cruz

He is 5’8″, 170 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. Cruz was last seen wearing a grey sweater, black baggy pants and black shoes.

If located, call 911.