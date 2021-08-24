Family looking for missing man with autism last seen in South Shore

CHICAGO — Family and police are looking for a missing man with autism last seen Monday in South Shore.

Isaiah Thompson, 25, was last seen at his home in the 7700 block of South Bennett at around 3 p.m.

Family said Thompson does not have people skills and would not know how to ask for help because he does not venture out of the house.

Thompson’s conversation is very child-like and he has a slur that is common to children with autism, family said.

He was wearing a white T-shirt, Black Adidas sweatpants and light-colored flip flops.

Anyone with information can call Chicago police at 312-745-6004.