CHICAGO — Family and police are looking for a man who is non-verbal last seen at a West Town park on Monday.

Jerzy Machowska, 65, was last seen at Smith Park, located in the 2500 block of West Grand Avenue.

Family told WGN News he frequently walks back to their home near Cortez and Campbell, located in Ukrainian Village. His daughter is asking residents in the area to check camera footage.

Family was out until 2 a.m. Tuesday searching alleys and streets without any sign of Machowska.

He is in need of medical attention and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, white shoes and a black hat with “Holy Trinity” written on it.

Anyone with information can contact 911 or police at 312-744-8266.