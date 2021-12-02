Family hoping for return of French bulldog stolen from Englewood backyard

CHICAGO — A family is hoping for the safe return of their French bulldog after she was stolen out of an Englewood backyard on Monday.

At around 1:20 p.m., Sunny, a one and a half year-old French bulldog, was stolen from a family’s backyard near 71st and Laflin.

In surveillance footage, a man is seen tugging at the fence for a few moments before snatching the dog out of it and running away.

Sunny is fawn-colored with two white spots on her chest and has pink in the center of her nose. She also has black around her eyes that looks like winged-out eyeliner.

Sunny (L) and suspect (R)

“Please, we just want her back safe and sound,” family said.

Family said they are offering a reward, but the amount has yet to be determined. Police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call family at 312-488-5992.