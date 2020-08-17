Family hopes surveillance footage will identify driver in deadly hit-and-run in south suburb

DOLTON, Ill. — Just over a week after Lyndsey Stevens was struck by a vehicle and left for dead, her family said Sunday they hope new surveillance video can help track down whoever was behind the wheel.

Diane Stevens said she is simply brokenhearted after losing her daughter.

“She was a really good person, a loving person, a sweet person, got along with anyone,” Stevens said. “This is more than any mother or parent should have to bear.”

The 28-year-old was crossing the road at Sibley Boulevard and Dorchester Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on August 7 when a white vehicle smashed into her and sped off, leaving the mother of one lying in the street.

Stevens was known to many as a talented singer, but her voice was silenced when she passed away from her injuries Thursday.

Now, her family and the Andrew Holmes Foundation are hoping someone out there knows who was driving the car that night.

“It’s not gonna bring their daughter back, but we don’t want the individual who took her life to think he can just keep driving,” Holmes said. “Whether he was intoxicated or not, we don’t know; we do know you struck and hit her and kept going, and you have to answer to that.”

There is now a $2,000 reward for information leading to a conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call Dolton police at 708-201-4200.