Family hopes driver comes forward after hit-and-run leaves Chicago man in coma

A Chicago family is seeking justice after a man was struck in a hit-and-run and left in a coma.

Two weeks ago, Kevin Ballog was getting off the bus at Belmont and Cumberland when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver did not step and Ballog has been in a medically-induced coma since Sept. 23.

“My father was a great guy, good heart,” said daughter Briana Nuno. “He wouldn’t hurt a fly.”

Ballog is on a feeding tube and his attorney said he likely could be in a vegetative state for the rest of his life.

“There’s going to be a vehicle missing a side mirror,” attorney Robert Fakhouri said.

Fakhouri said Ballog was struck in the head by a side mirror that may be the key to tracking down the driver and vehicle.

Chicago police are working the case, but so far, no video has been found.

Every night, Ballog’s family holds a virtual pray circle and hopes whoever was behind the wheel has the decency to come forward.

“I want you to come forward if you are out there” Nuno said. “Please come forward, my dad deserves justice.”

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.