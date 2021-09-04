Family, friends mourn the murder of Travell Miller Gilmore as police search for suspect

CHICAGO — The family of Travell Miller Gilmore is hurting, days after the shooting death of Miller Gilmore on the city’s West Side. His family is offering a $4,000 reward to anyone with information.

“I want that kid to see my face. I want his family to see my face. I want his friends to see my face. I want them to see my face. This is the face of a person’s life you just took,” Miller’s twin Lavell Miller said.

Miller is speaking for his twin brother who was shot to death taking his daughter to school on the city’s West Side on Wednesday.

“You got out of that car, you pulled that weapon. You saw that baby in that car, that was your choice. Now it’s our choice to help get you behind bars,” community activist Andrew Holmes said.

At the time of the murder, Travell Miller Gilmore was on the phone with his mother, as she heard him take his final breaths.

“My life will never be the same. I can never get that call out of my head. I hear it when I’m sitting alone. I hear it in my sleep and I am angry. It makes me so angry,” Miller GIlmore’s mother Aquantas Gilmore said.

Miller Gilmore’s family has worked with community leaders to work to get his killer behind bars, passing out fliers with the suspect’s picture at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Sacramento Boulevard.

“While they’re looking for him, protecting him, our family needs some support and help over here as well. So I’m asking humbly, please say something. You know who he is. He’ll get found eventually,” Miller Gilmore’s father Joseph Gilmore said.

Until that man is brought to justice, this family said they will not have any closure.

“My brother died a hero. He died my hero. He died a lot of people’s hero,” Miller said.

Anyone with information on Travell Miller Gilmore’s death is asked to contact Chicago police.