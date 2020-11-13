Family, friends looking for answers after 22-year-old woman found strangled in forest preserve

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. — Friends and family of a 22-year-old woman whose body was found in a Cook County forest preserve are searching for answers.

There is now a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person, or people, who killed Vanessa Ceja-Ramirez.

Ceja-Ramirez was found in the Midlothian Meadows Forest Preserve last Wednesday. She disappeared Monday when she left her mother who finished jogging the three mile path. Ceja-Ramirez headed back to the car, but she was nowhere to be found when her mother returned to the vehicle.

Last Thursday, the medical examiner’s office ruled her cause of death as asphyxia due to strangulation. Community activist Andrew Holmes said the woman was not only strangled, but also beaten and burned.

The trail is a popular place for joggers and walkers — some who bring their dogs.

There are few leads in the case as the Cook County Sheriffs police investigate.

On Thursday, her family and friends gathered at the same spot to keep her memory alive in hopes of finding someone who knows something.

Ceja-Ramirez’s phone did ping in nearby Oak Forest which could produce some leads. Police are working on that information.

In the meantime, police have asked Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart to increase patrols out in the area.