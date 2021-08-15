Family-friendly festival series ‘Meet Me on the Mile’ debuts

CHICAGO — A new family-friendly festival debuted Sunday on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile.

Organizers closed the stretch of Michigan Avenue by the Water Tower for the debut of “Meet me on the Mile – Sunday Spectacle.”

The outdoor festival featured music, food, an antique car collection, pet adoption through PAWS Chicago, and free COVID-19 shots.

The Magnificent Mile Association said the festival was meant to bring something new and fun to the community.

“It’s a great way to party and it’s a great way to say ‘hey, we’re open,” Magnificent Mile Association president Kimberly Bares said. “You can come to Michigan Avenue and be surprised and delighted as always.”

The next event is set to be held on Sept. 26. The series runs through October.

The Magnificent Mile Association also hosts live music performances every other Thursday on Michigan Avenue.