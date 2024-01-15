CHICAGO — Freezing temperatures led to a burst pipe at a South Side apartment on Sunday night, destroying a family’s home and putting a child’s health at risk..

The family is picking up the pieces after water poured from the ceiling into their Washington Park apartment, destroying everything from their furniture to their food.

The West-Collins family rents through the Chicago Housing Authority and fled from their home with just the clothes on their backs. But the situation is dire because their 8-year-old son Ayden has a rare condition called Williams Syndrome.

“Yesterday his hands were purple. When the fire department arrived, he was sitting there, they had to put on this stuff, his coat, his hat, his scarf, his gloves because he had started turning colors because with this syndrome, it affects his brain, his heart, his entire body,” Shameka West -Collins said.

This family said they are staying with loved ones for a few days until they can find a new home.

WGN-TV has reached out to both the Chicago Housing Authority and the property management company who are both looking into the devastating incident.