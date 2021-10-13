Family: Firefighter shot in the face in West Pullman speaking, regaining mobility

CHICAGO — An off-duty Chicago firefighter injured in a West Pullman shooting last month continues to recover, according to family members.

Timothy Eiland, a father of five, was shot in the face near the intersection of E. Kensington and S. Prairie Ave. as he left a birthday party on Saturday, Sept. 11. One person died and others were injured, including Eiland’s 15-year-old niece.

Loved ones provided an update on Wednesday, saying that Eiland spoke for the first time since the shooting. His niece has since been discharged from the hospital.

According to the family, Eiland is regaining mobility in his lower body but cannot walk or eat solid food at this time. Eiland is now breathing on his own and getting better each day, the family added.

Eiland’s niece is still healing from her injuries. She does not yet have full mobility.

A fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 15, is planned. All proceeds will go to the Eiland family.