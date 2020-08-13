Family devastated after woman ran over twice, killed in River North

CHICAGO – Family is devastated after a 55-year-old woman visiting from Arizona was ran over twice and killed Monday in River North.

Police said the incident happened just after 10 p.m. Monday on Hubbard Street, just East of State, as 55-year-old Zoraleigh Ryan and her 20-year-old daughter were standing on the corner waiting to cross the street.

The women were both hit by a silver Ford Explorer, according to police. The driver doubled back and hit Ryan a second time, then circled the vehicle around to look at her before fleeing the scene.

25-year-old Edgar Roman told officers after the incident that he had been carjacked by two people who forced him to drive around the city.

He was then arrested and faces several charges, including first-degree murder.

Ryan Logue spent some of Wednesday playing a video of his mother, Zoraleigh Ryan, so he could hear her laugh one last time.

“Just listening to her laugh,” he said.

Family said a bystander was able to get to Shannon in time, but not Zoraleigh.

“Because the SUV came, hit them both, a bystander was able to get to Shannon in time to pull her from the street,” said her daughter-in-law Stephanie Logue. “But couldn’t get back in time to get Zoraleigh before the SUV did a U-turn and came back to hit her again.”

Why this happened is something Ryan’s grandaughter can’t understand.

“This is a person that is just so sweet, doesn’t hurt anyone,” said Angelina Adams. “She always makes sure everyone is good before herself.”

Her daughter suffered broken arms and ribs.

Roman has been held on $2,000,000 bond and is due back in court Sept. 1.

A GoFundMe has been released to help with funeral expenses.