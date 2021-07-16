Family devastated after former suburban football player shot, killed on West Side

CHICAGO — At 6’5”, Miles Thompson stood out, but not just because of his stature.

A big brother, camp counselor and a Glenbrook North High School football player his senior year, Miles’ stepdad says he took a gap year because of the pandemic – and became an entrepreneur.

“He would refurbish gym shoes as one of his little businesses, he wanted to have a power-washing company, he already started his LLC for MT Assets, a trucking and logistics business,”

His dream was cut short on July 7.

“I was on the couch, ‘hey Miles you heading out? yeah going to my dad’s house see ya later,'” Cooper said. “Just like any other time – it was routine.”

But this time, Miles didn’t come back. Last Thursday morning, his little brother found him shot outside his father’s home in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood.

The family said they’re regularly in touch with police, but one has been arrested yet. They said an SUV pulled up and two to three men jumped out and shot Miles.

“It really makes no sense,” Cooper said. “He had tons of friends and we’re finding out he had tons more.”

The family is blown away by the support pouring in, with many memories of Miles as a friend and protector

As a senior, Miles drove freshman Natalie Margulies to school every day.

“He really was just such a good person and I don’t know what I’m going to do without having him there,” she said.

District 225 sent the following statement on the death of Thompson.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of Glenbrook North’s 2020 graduates. Miles Thompson was a student that represented so much of what Glenbrook North stands for. He was a Central-suburban league all-conference football player in the fall of 2019 at GBN. Thompson had a scholarship to continue his education and football career at St. Ambrose University in Iowa. He had a deep impact on many of those around him. Thompson is survived by his siblings, one of which is a student at our schools. At this time, we have provided grief support to our current students. We ask parents to reach out to the school’s main office if they seek additional support for their child during this tragic time.” Superintendent, Dr. Charles Johns



Anyone with information on the shooting can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

