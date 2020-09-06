Family calls on Gov. Pritzker to declare gun violence an epidemic after 13-year-old killed

CHICAGO — The family of slain 13-year-old Amaria Jones is calling on the governor to declare gun violence an epidemic in Illinois.

In June, Jones was killed when a stray bullet came through the window of her Austin home and hit her in the neck while Jones dancing with her family.

Mercedes Jones still cries for her sister after she was killed doing what she loved.

Imagine a 13 year girl full of life” Jones said. “Loved to dance, so much life in her”

Family and community activists held a rally Saturday calling on Gov. Pritzker to declare an epidemic on gun violence in Illinois.

“I feel like more can be done. Not just with my sister’s case. With every child that lost they life in 2020. If you look at the stats, my little sister wasn’t the 4th or 5th this year,” Jones said. “We had double digits on the kids we lost this year. Double and nothing is being done.”

Activists claim state officials have been too silent on gun violence in Chicago.

“I’m tired of seeing these families going through the pain and suffering . I’m tired of as a father seeing families destroyed,” Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef said. “I’m tired of seeing of seeing families can’t sit in their own homes to enjoy their retirement.”

Authorities are still looking for a silver Infiniti G35 or G37, 2 door, with no front license plate and tinted windows. Police believe the suspect fled in the sedan from the west alley of Leclaire Avenue towards Thomas Street.

If you know any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.