Family calls for investigation after police pull woman from car, put knee on her neck outside Brickyard Mall

CHICAGO — A family who says they were assaulted by Chicago police officers as they sat in their car outside a Northwest Side mall over the weekend called for a criminal investigation of the incident Thursday.

Video captured by a relative shows Chicago police officers surrounding a car holding Tnika Tate and her family as they sat in the parking lot outside Brickyard Mall around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Officers then can be seen smashing the car’s windows before pulling Tate and her family members out of the vehicle.

“I was terrified, I feared for my life when those guns and everything was pointed at me,” Tate said. “My child is burying his grandmother on Monday, he could have been burying his mother.”

Tate is a longtime funeral director in Chicago, and said she and her family were just hoping to shop at Target.

Police were responding to reports of looting at the mall, but the family says they didn’t know how officers on the scene could have suspected they were involved.

“We want the Chicago Police Department to know that you messed with the wrong family this time,” Jitu Brown, Black Leaders Building Together Coalition said Thursday.

The family contends the video also shows an officer pinning down 25-year-old Mia Wright by applying pressure to her neck.

“All I thought about was what happened to George Floyd, and it could have been another situation like that,” Wright said.

For reasons that aren’t yet clear, the patrol officers charged Wright with disorderly conduct.

During an emotional press conference Thursday, the family asked not just that police investigate and drop the charges, but for the Cook County State’s Attorney to look into the incident.

“The Chicago Police Department strives to treat all individuals our officers encounter with respect,” Chicago police said in a statement.

Mayor Lighfoot tweeted about the incident, saying “CPD does not tolerate misconduct of any kind.”

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.