CHICAGO — The family of a Garfield Ridge woman who was shot and killed near her home on Sunday believes her ex-boyfriend was the one who pulled the trigger.

Adriana Lopez spent the last three years teaching special education at Nathan Davis Elementary School in Brighton Park. She aspired to be a principal.

Her niece, Michelle Martinez, said Lopez feared for her safety and filed an order of protection against her ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Cristobal Santana, last month after an argument turned physical. According to Martinez, the filing was recently dismissed for reasons unknown.

According to the Chicago Police Department, Adriana Lopez was shot and killed just steps away from her home near 54th Street and Narragansett Avenue in Garfield Ridge around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. She was reportedly approached by a man she knew in a dark-colored SUV and shot at least 10 times.

The Lopez family believe Santana waited on the block where Adriana lived until she got home and shot her multiple times. They also said a few days after he killed her, Santana had an altercation with an Illinois State Trooper in Springfield.

Santana was arrested in Springfield Tuesday night after authorities say he shot an Illinois State Police trooper in the leg about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. According to authorities, Santana then approached the trooper and hit him multiple times in the face with a handgun, state police said.

Santana ran from the shooting scene, but was later captured around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning during a search by officers from multiple law enforcement agencies.

Santana has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder for the Springfield incident. He faces 45 years to life if found guilty and will appear again in court on Nov. 9.

Cristobal Santana has not been charged in connection to Adriana Lopez’s death.

The Lopez family will be holding a vigil at her house in Garfield Ridge at 6 p.m. on Friday.