CHICAGO — Families of three women who died in a heat-related incident at their senior living facility will receive a multi-million dollar settlement.

The three women, ages 68 to 76, were found dead in May of last year, while inside their apartments during a heat wave.

The families of Dolores McNeely, Gwendolyn Osborne and Janice Reed won their lawsuits and will receive a $16 million settlement from the James Sneider Apartments.

The lawsuit accused the apartment managers of ignoring calls for help and requests to turn off heating and turn on air conditioning.

The total payout will be divided equally between the families of the three women.