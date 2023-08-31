CHICAGO — An annual ceremony will take place Thursday to honor fallen officers of the Chicago Police Department (CPD).

The 2023 Honored Star Case Ceremony will be led by Interim CPD Superintendent Fred Waller and encase the stars of six officers. Friends and families of the officers have been invited to take part at the city’s Public Safety Headquarters.

The following officers will have their stars enshrined this year:

Sergeant Francis J. McGraw #232 – End of Watch: May 6, 1942

Patrolman Charles A. Hibsch #4348 – End of Watch: November 9, 1947

Patrolman Dennis F. Collins #6874 – End of Watch: July 3, 1953

Police Officer James R. Svec #16713 – End of Watch: December 8, 2021

Police Officer Jose M. Huerta #13611 – End of Watch: December 23, 2021

Detective Joseph A. Tripoli #20571 – End of Watch: January 3, 2022

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is also expected to be in attendance and provide some remarks during the ceremony.

WGN plans to livestream this event within this story beginning at approximately 10 a.m.