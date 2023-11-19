CHICAGO — A Chicago firefighter who died after battling a blaze on the city’s North Side last week will be laid to rest on Monday.

39-year-old Andrew Price died after he fell through a light shaft while battling a fire that broke out at a tavern in Lincoln Park on Monday.

According to CFD, a procession from the North side of Navy Pier to the east end will take place around 8:30 a.m.

Private visitation will begin at 9 a.m. before public visitation begins at 10 a.m. CFD will then hold a walkthrough starting at 11:30 a.m.

A service will then take place at noon at Navy Pier’s Grand Ballroom.

Following the service, a graveside assembly will be held outside on the east end of the pier and the procession will then move in reverse, from the east end to the north.

Price, who was known as “Drew” by co-workers, joined the department in March 2009 and was assigned to Truck 44 in 2015. Co-workers described him as a health nut who loved his job.

A GoFundMe fundraiser that was created for price surpassed its goal of $35,000 and raised over $73,000 by Sunday. Family members say the donations will go towards supporting Price’s family and “contribute to an investigation and safety initiatives.”