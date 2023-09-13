CHICAGO — A fallen Chicago firefighter will be laid to rest Wednesday.

The funeral service for Lt. Kevin Ward will begin at 11 a.m. at the The Fourth Presbyterian Church of Chicago, located at 126 East Chestnut Street, just off Michigan Avenue.

Ward was one of three firefighters injured in a blaze Aug. 11 in the 8300 block of West Balmoral in the city’s Norwood Park neighborhood. He died days later.

Ward, 59, joined the department in 1996 and worked out of Truck 9, located in the 5300 block of North Cumberland.

The Chicago Fire Department will fly flags at half-staff until sunset Wednesday to honor his service.

Closures are now in place for the funeral procession for Ward. Michigan Avenue is closed between Oak Street and Chicago Avenue.

Closures in place now for the funeral procession for fallen CFD Lt Kevin Ward. Michigan Ave closed btw Oak St and Chicago Ave, additional closures in the area until 2pm.https://t.co/VJjICNlC8F pic.twitter.com/S1D1ti0SYC — Shannon Halligan (@ShanHalligan) September 13, 2023

Ward’s death is the third line-of-duty death the department has dealt with in 2023. In the same week in April, CFD lost Jermaine Pelt, 49, and Jan Tchoryk, 55, in separate fires.