CHICAGO — Fall Out Boy is making a return to Wrigley Field this summer.

The pop punk rock band originally formed in Wilmette has scheduled a performance at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, June 21 as a part of their recently announced So Much For (Tour) Dust tour, which also features Alkaline Trio, The Academy Is… and Royal & the Serpent.

Fall Out Boy last performed in Chicago at the Metro just down the street from Wrigley Field on Jan. 25.

According to mlb.com, tickets for the show go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. CST Friday, Feb. 3.

For more information on the So Much For (Tour) Dust tour, you can visit Fall Out Boy’s website here.