Fall is in the air at Goebbert’s Farm in South Barrington

SOUTH BARRINGTON, Ill. — It is a perfect day for an outdoor festival as WGN’s Marcella Raymond takes us to one of the area’s finest farms for the season in South Barrington.

At Goebbert’s Farm, there’s an overwhelming amount of things to see and do across the property’s 40 acres of land.

Visitors can check out the petting zoo and feed a kangaroo, while checking out some of the other 22 species of exotic animals, including llamas and giraffes.

The farm also has ponies for the little kids and even offers camel rides for those more curious.

New to the farm this year is a cow train that takes visitors all over the farm, where they could stop by the giant corn box or the haunted house.

Plenty of treats are available at Goebbert’s as well, including fall staples such as apple pie, hot caramel and a cinnamon sugar apple cider donut.

There’s a lot going on at Goebbert’s to check out, who will be open for the fall festival through the end of October.