CHICAGO — Chicagoans directly impacted by violence and working to end it are speaking out about who they think should take the seat as Chicago’s next police superintendent.

The three finalists were selected and announced Thursday by the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability.

They are Shon Barnes, Angel Novalez and Larry Snelling.

On Friday, faith and community leaders said they think it’s essential for the mayor to choose an insider.

Pam Bosley, the co-found of Purpose Over Pain, said many of the faces on a wall outside St. Sabina, including her son, are unsolved cases.

“Terrell, my son, was murdered in 2006,” Bosley said. “His case remains unsolved.”

Urgency in solving these cold cases is something Bosley wants the next superintendent of the Chicago Police Department to take to heart.

“For parents like me whose children’s lives were taken by violence, if we can make the top priority, one of the top priorities, unsolved cases,” Bosley said.

Barnes is the chief of the Madison Wisconsin Police Department, a city of more than 270,000 residents and six homicides last year, compared to nearly 3 million people in Chicago and 695 homicides last year. He once worked in Chicago for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, known as COPA.

Both Novalez and Snelling are Chicago police veterans.

Novalez is the department’s chief of constitutional policing and reform and Snelling is the department’s chief of counterterrorism.

“We don’t have time for a learning curve and Chicago is unique to any place in the country,” Fr. Mike Pfleger said.

Pfleger believes the three finalists are all qualified but thinks the new superintendent should come from Chicago.

“I think we need somebody who can come here knowing the city, knowing the police department, knowing the issues we have to deal with and can jump right in,” Pfleger said.

Anthony Driver, who is the president of the group that selected the finalists, said Barnes has what it takes to lead CPD.

“I view him as someone who knows our city, who cares about our city, who loves our city and who is very qualified,” Driver said.

But Bosley disagrees.

“I believe if you’re coming from somewhere else, you don’t know Chicago,” Bosley said. “You have to live in Chicago and live in the South and West sides to understand people in our communities.”