CHICAGO — Three universities across Illinois are bracing for a possible strike involving educators and staff.

The University Professionals of Illinois Local 4100 faculty and staff unions at Eastern Illinois University, Governor’s State University and Chicago State University have announced their intent to strike after what they called ‘minimal progress’ at the bargaining table.

Teachers and staff at Eastern Illinois University plan to walk out on April 6 if a deal if both sides can’t come to terms over pay.

Faculty and staff at Governor’s State University in the south suburbs, and the city’s Chicago State University, also held a strike vote last Friday.

The earliest strike date for GSU and CSU is April 7 and April 3, respectively.

“Sadly, we’re seeing these situations on campuses across the state,” said UPI President John Miller. “From CSU to Governors State University to Eastern Illinois University, campus presidents are refusing to do the right thing for their students, faculty, and staff. They can afford to provide critical resources but are choosing not to.”

Negotiating sessions are set for all three universities this week.