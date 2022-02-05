‘Face Forward Project’ at Garfield Park Conservatory is encouraging teens to get Covid vaccine

CHICAGO — A new exhibit at the Garfield Park Conservatory is focused on getting more teenagers vaccinated against COVID-19.

Stepping inside the Garfield Park Conservatory is like a warm embrace on a frigid winter day.

“People are always looking for a way to escape the cold so instead of going to Mexico they’ll come to Garfield Park,” Damiane Nickles, manager of strategic partnerships of the Garfield Park Conservatory Alliance, said.

But city officials hope visitors will leave with a message. Nickles said she hopes the Face Forward Project encourages teens to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Face Forward Project is currently on display in the conservatory’s community room featuring some of the 200 portraits of vaccinated Chicago teenagers by acclaimed photographer Sandro Miller.

Christina Anderson, CDPH Deputy Commissioner for Covid Response Operations, said they wanted to create something to encourage the vaccination conversation.

About 75% of Chicagoans ages 12 to17 have gotten at least one dose, but Anderson said the numbers are lagging significantly among Black youth and racial disparities in the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 have widened.

“There really is a gap there and that speaks to differences in information and historical experience,“ Anderson said. “We thought it was important to highlight the kids who had made that decision and put their voices out there.”

For more information visit the Garfield Park Conservatory website.

Winter is typically their busiest season, and the Face Forward project will be on display here through April.

The Garfield Park Conservatory is free and open to the public Wednesday through Sunday. Reservations are encouraged, proof of vaccination is required.

