Heat index hits triple digits as Chicagoland endures one of the hottest days of the year

CHICAGO — Extreme heat and stifling humidity across the Chicago area Sunday made it feel like it was more than 100 degrees outside for much of the day, making it one of the hottest of the year.

Temperatures started in the low 90s, then shot up to 99, with the heat index in the triple digits. The city’s “Extreme Heat Plan” goes into effect when we see two consecutive days with a heat index of 105 degrees or more.

From downtown to Chinatown, no neighborhood could escape the blazing sun and the oppressive humidity. Things might cool down with a storm later, but Sunday was as hot as it’s been all year.

In Wrigleyville, with a cold drink in hand Bradley Carlson said it felt more like a day to go to the beach than a day to watch baseball.

“I feel like I’m at the beach right now, it’s so humid and hot,” Carlson said.

But citywide, beaches, pools and splash pads all remain closed because of the pandemic so the river became the respite. Matt Pauley was walking his 12-week-old puppy Fin, who was able to sniff out some shade.

“He went right to the shade, he’s finding the shade on every path we’ve walked on, even this little bit right here,” Pauley said.

Others were undaunted by the hot humid conditions. Darrell Nelson II found he didn’t have to go to a gym to work up a sweat; all he had to do was walk outside.

“I like going to the sauna, but right now the gyms and saunas are closed so this is the best way to get that heat, get that good sweat,” Nelson said.

Following the best advice — wearing sunscreen and drinking plenty of water while downtown — Jason Blincow said his run was grueling, but says he wants to make the most of summer’s sunny days while knowing gloomy weather could always be around the corner.

“Obviously, the summer is short so you’ve got to get out while you can, and especially with the pandemic spending a lot more time indoors, it’s time to get outside,” Blincow said.

The good news is we’re going back down to much more comfortable temperatures in the 70s tonight.