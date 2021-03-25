Explosive devices found during Streeterville death investigation

CHICAGO – Authorities are revealing more details about Theodore Hilk, the 30-year-old whose death in his Streeterville home led to a discovery of explosive, hazardous materials.

A Chicago Police bomb squad was called to 240 E. Illinois, located in Streeterville, on Wednesday. One day earlier, police conducted a welfare check per the request of Hilk’s father.

“[Hilk’s father] hadn’t heard from him and when they arrived at the apartment, the body had been decomposing and he had been deceased for some time,” said Chicago Police Supt. David Brown.

After his body was discovered, authorities found lab equipment, two pipe bombs and other explosive material inside the residence.

Supt. David Brown describes Hilk’s place as messy. Hilk was also described as a hoarder. The pungent smell inside even made some officers sick. At first, authorities believed Hilk may have been operating a meth lab, which triggered a response from the fire department’s HAZMAT team and the FBI.

The bomb squad used robotics to conduct their investigation safely.

“We discovered a hazardous material that had been, can be used as an explosive along with bomb-making material,” Supt. Brown said. “We are just beginning our interview with neighbors, friends and family.”

Neighbors described Hilk as eccentric. Investigators say they will delve deeply into his online history, looking at who he had contact with and where he retrieved the bomb-making elements.

“We don’t yet know the motive for any of this,” Supt. Brown said. “The cause of death has not yet been determined by the medical examiner but we are just at the beginning stages.”

Hilk’s LinkedIn page shows he attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and has a background in quantitative finance, software development and mathematics.

WGN continues to follow this story. Stay with us for updates.