Explosion, fire reported at General Iron Industries on Chicago’s North Side

CHICAGO — A fire and explosion rocked the recycling yard of General Iron Industries Monday.

Firefighters were called in just after 9 a.m. to the yard in the 1900 block of North Clifton Avenue.

Work has temporarily stopped at the facility but neighbors say the plant should be shut down permanently.

Late Monday Alderman Michele Smith of the 43rd Ward sent out a letter to residents that said the initial explosion occurred in the Regenerative Thermal Oxidize.

According to the briefing I just received from the Mayor’s Office, Fire Commissioner Ford, Buildings Commissioner Frydland, and CDPH Commissioner Arwady, the initial explosion occurred in the newly installed RTO (Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer). The heat was so intense that it flowed back to the initial point of entry, triggering the safety “blow-out doors” of the filter building and damaging it significantly. A building to the north was also damaged.

Residents near the Lincoln Park facility say the problems there are nothing new.

“Our house shook for a good three seconds or so,” Dan Grigorescu said. “I actually stepped outside afterward to see if there was any structural damage.”

Lara Compton is part of the nonprofit group “Clean the North Branch” that has been fighting to get the plant shut down for years because of health hazards.

“We are dealing with pollution on a regular basis from General Iron,” she said. “People’s houses are covered in fiberglass fluff, the playgrounds are covered in fiberglass fluff, there’s stuff all over our neighborhood from that facility.”

“The incident this morning at General Iron is just another example of why Chicago deserves a commitment to the North Branch Park & Preserve – the Chicago River belongs to all of us, not just private interests. It is beyond time for this old, decaying facility to go, and to be replaced with a public park for all Chicagoans to enjoy the outdoors. In these times of pandemic, the need for public open space has been demonstrated more strongly than ever,” Smith said in the letter to residents.

“Permanent and immediate closure of this hazardous facility is no longer a discussion point, it must happen NOW, by executive order,” said Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd Ward) on Twitter.

major explosion and fire at General Iron this morning. sudden increase in pollution readings detected in surrounding residential neighborhood. Permanent and immediate closure of this hazardous facility is no longer a discussion point, it must happen NOW, by executive order.

investigation now underway in the aftermath of a HazMat Level 1 explosion at General Iron

witnesses reported a fireball and "mushroom cloud" of smoke generated by the explosion.

Records obtained by WGN show a city inspector visited the General Iron facility three times in March.

Each time the business was cited.

Most recently, on March 19th, an inspector noted nearby the facility a “pungent odor of sweet burning metal” that “burns my nostrils” and makes breathing uncomfortable.

The hearing date on those alleged violations is July 9th.

The Fire Department said in a statement that work at the site has stopped and will not resume until the cause is determined.

They say they are cooperating with city officials.

No injuries were reported.