CHICAGO — An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect across until 8 p.m. Thursday as dangerous conditions continue across the Chicago area.

Potential for record-high temperatures are expected, with a heat index even higher than Wednesday.

Temps will reach 100 degrees in most parts, with feel-like temps around 105-116 degrees. Mostly humid and sunny conditions are in the forecast along with a 20 percent storm chance.

The City of Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications is advising residents to stay indoors if possible and to be prepared for the hot weather.

Chicago cooling centers are open to help residents stay safe and cool.

CPS has activated its Heat Action Plan and has urged teachers to keep rooms cool by drawing shades and turning off unused computers. CPS will also hold recess and physical education indoors.

Partly cloudy conditions Thursday night with a 20 percent storm chance. Winds: NNE 10-20 G20. Low: 71.

Friday Forecast: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Cooler lakeside, hotter south. Winds: NE 5-10. High: 84/78.

