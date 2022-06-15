CHICAGO — Another day of dangerously high temperatures and humidity is in store Wednesday for the entire Chicago area.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the pink counties (in the map below) and a Heat Advisory is in effect for the orange counties until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Heat indices could reach 100-109 degrees.

Scattered thunderstorms this evening and into the overnight could be strong to severe. There’s a Marginal (1) to Slight (2) risk of severe storms. Damaging winds is the greatest threat, but hail and even isolated tornadoes are possible.

Some Chicago residents still have no power amid the heat due to Monday night’s storms. A senior living building and an adjacent apartment complex at E. 74th St. and S. Exchange were still without power until 8 p.m.

Cooling areas are located at six community service centers and will be available Wednesday. Visitors are required to wear a face covering while in the cooling areas.

Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street

– 1140 W. 79th Street Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

– 10 S. Kedzie Ave. King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove

– 4314 S. Cottage Grove North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.

– 845 W. Wilson Ave. South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

– 8650 S. Commercial Ave. Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Wednesday Forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy and humid. High: 97. Feels Like: 100-109.

Partly cloudy tonight, 50% chance of showers and storms. Low: 70.

Thursday Forecast: Sunny, breezy, less humid. High: 91.