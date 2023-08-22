CHICAGO — Some school districts across Chicagoland are changing up plans for students and athletes to keep them safe as dangerous temperatures entire the area.

Some of those accomodations includes changing practice times.

Starting Tuesday morning, Glenbard South High School’s football teams will practice before school at 5:30 a.m. The school will also let players practice indoors to keep students out of the heat.

Some districts have even charged their start of the school year.

In Downers Grove, classes will start Friday instead of Wednesday for District 58. The start was postponed due to the facts that classrooms do not have air conditioning.

Thornton Township High School District 205 have switched to e-learning starting Tuesday and will continue doing so until Thursday.

In LaGrange, District 105 is implementing a half-day student attendance schedule on Wednesday and Thursday. According to the district, “Gurrie will be in session from 8:15-11:15 a.m. All elementary schools will be in session from 8:30-11:30 a.m.”

In Chicago, CPS said schools are prepared for the heat, relying heavily on window air conditioning units to keep students cool while we deal with the heat wave this week.

Parents should keep in mind students should only practice for one hour if temperatures are about 87.6 degrees, with no outdoor practices happening once the temperature exceeds 89.9 degrees.