CHICAGO — The ex-girlfriend of a man who killed a Gage Park family of six back in February of 2016 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The sentencing of Jafeth Ramos, then-girlfriend of Diego Uribe — the 28-year-old man who murdered the Martinez family in 2016 — was basically a formality Tuesday, as Ramos entered into a plea deal last year with the Cook County State Attorney’s Office to testify against Uribe, who was sentenced to natural life in prison last month.

The now 25-year-old Ramos was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of armed robbery with a knife with great bodily harm inflicted upon the victim, according to the state attorney’s office.

“Jafeth Ramos did play a major part in the prosecution in that she was able to walk the jurors step-by step through the events that happened,” said Risa Lanier, a first assistant with the Cook County State Attorney’s Office.

During the trial, Ramos recalled in detail how an argument between Uribe and his aunt started with him asking for money, then devolved into him shooting her several times, followed by the brutal murder of five other family members, including two children who were ten and 13 years old.

Moving forward, Ramos is seeking to get an additional credit of 1,117 days served for programs she has already completed while behind bars, which includes obtaining her G.E.D. and other advanced courses that involve teaching parenting skills.

“Based upon the crime that she was charged with, and the fact that she has to serve 85% of her sentence, that statute makes it clear she may not be eligible for that additional time she is seeking,” Lanier said.